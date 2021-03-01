LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles city-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites, including the super site at Dodger Stadium, are scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

City sites will be primarily providing second doses this week for people due for the required follow-up shot, but there will be a small number of first-dose appointments available throughout the week, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

On Monday, the city’s online portal was updated to allow essential workers in food and agriculture, education and childcare, and emergency services and first responders to make first-dose appointments.

“Our vaccination program has weathered many challenges, but we have made it clear that nothing will interfere with our mission to deliver this life-saving vaccine to Angelenos as quickly and as safely as possible,” Garcetti said.

“Opening eligibility to more groups of essential workers will save more lives and accelerate our recovery. We are encouraged to hear commitments for more vaccines coming from our federal and state partners, and stand ready to scale up our operations so we can end this pandemic.”

The city was expected to receive 70,000 doses of Moderna vaccine Monday, which would primarily be used towards providing second doses at its six mass vaccination sites: San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and Dodger Stadium.

The sites will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Dodger Stadium, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A small number of first-dose appointments at Pierce College will be available online throughout the week.

Meanwhile Monday, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county can expect to receive the Johnsons & Johnson vaccine sometime this week.

