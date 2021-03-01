LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez announced Monday that three COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites will cater to residents in the northeast San Fernando Valley over the next three weeks, starting Tuesday.
The sites will be available to eligible residents, including people over the age of 65, food service workers, farmworkers, animal agriculture workers, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.READ MORE: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 300 In San Bernardino, 100 In Ventura
Appointments must be made in advance and people getting vaccinated should bring identification to prove that they are a Council District 7 resident, which includes Pacoima, Sylmar, North Hills, Mission Hills, Lakeview Terrace, Sunland, Tujunga and Shadow Hills.READ MORE: San Bernardino Sheriff's Deputy Stabbed In Arm While Responding To Incident
The pop-up sites will be located at:
- Valley Crossroads Seventh Day Adventist at 11350 Glenoaks Blvd. in Pacoima from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (make an appointment by calling 818-485-0600);
- Sylmar Recreation Center at 13109 Borden Ave. in Sylmar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 through March 13 (make an appointment by calling 818-756- 8409); and
- North Valley City Hall at 7747 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga from March 16 to March 20 (make an appointment by calling 818-352-3287).
Beginning Monday, teachers and food and agriculture workers were among an estimated 1.2 million Los Angeles County residents now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.MORE NEWS: George Floyd Protesters Sue LA County, 3 Cities Over Arrest Conditions
