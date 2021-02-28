HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Here is a live-updated list of the winners for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday night from Beverly Hills and New York:

The Golden Globe for best motion picture drama has gone to “Nomadland.”

The Golden Globe for best motion picture comedy/musical has gone to “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture comedy/musical has gone to Sacha Baron Cohen for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The Golden Globe for best director has gone to Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland.”

The Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama has gone to Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture drama has gone to Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The award for best limited series or TV movie has gone to “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The Golden Globe for best actress in limited series or TV movie has gone to Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The Golden Globe for best comedy/musical series has gone to “Schitt’s Creek.”

The award for best actor in a musical or comedy series has gone to Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso.”

The Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy/musical series has gone to Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek.”

The Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series has gone to Emma Corrin for “The Crown.”

The Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film has gone to Rosamund Pike for “I Care a Lot.”

The award for best original score has gone to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul.”

The Golden Globe for best original song has gone to “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead,” with music by Diane Warren, lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolo Agliardi.

The Golden Globe for best supporting TV actor has gone to John Boyega for “Small Axe.”

“Soul” has won the Golden Globe for best animated film.

The Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series or TV movie has gone to Mark Ruffalo for his dual role as twins in “I Know This Much is True.”

The Golden Globe for best screenplay has gone to Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Actress Jane Fonda received the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. DeMille Award, which honors an individual for their lasting impact on the film industry, while legendary producer Norman Lear was presented the Carol Burnett Award honoring achievement in television.

Fonda, 83, and Lear, 98, both received the honors during the ceremony.

The nominations for were:

Motion Picture – Drama

— “Mank”

— “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

— “The Father”

— “Nomadland”

— “Promising Young Woman”

Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

— “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

— “Hamilton”

— “Music”

— “Palm Springs”

— “The Prom”

Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

— Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

— Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

— Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

— Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

— Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”

Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

— Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

— Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

— Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

— Gary Oldman, “Mank”

— Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical

— Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

— Kate Hudson, “Music”

— Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

— Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

— Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical

— Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

— James Corden, “The Prom”

— Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

— Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

— Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Supporting Actor

— Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

— Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

— Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

— Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

— Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami.”

Supporting Actress

— Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

— Olivia Colman, “The Father”

— Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

— Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

— Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Animated Film

— “The Croods: A New Age”

— “Onward”

— “Over the Moon”

— “Soul”

— “Wolfwalkers”

Foreign Language Film

— “Another Round,” Denmark

— “La Llorona,” Guatemala/France

— “The Life Ahead,” Italy

— “Minari,” USA

— “Two of Us,” France/USA

Director

— Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

— David Fincher, “Mank”

— Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

— Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

— Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Screenplay

— Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

— Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

— Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

— Jack Fincher, “Mank”

— Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Original Score

— Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

— Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”

— James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

— Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”

— Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Original Song

— “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, Lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

— “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Music by Daniel Pemberton, Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

— “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead,” Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi

— “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami,” Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth

— “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Music and Lyrics by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq

TELEVISION

Drama Series

— “The Crown,” Netflix

— “Lovecraft Country,” HBO

— “The Mandalorian,” Disney+

— “Ozark,” Netflix

— “Ratched,” Netflix

Comedy/Musical Series

— “Emily in Paris,” Netflix

— “The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max

— “The Great,” Hulu

— “Schitt’s Creek,” PopTV

— “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+

Drama Series Actress

— Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

— Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

— Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

— Laura Linney, “Ozark”

— Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Drama Series Actor

— Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

— Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

— Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

— Al Pacino, “Hunters”

— Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Comedy/Musical Series Actress

— Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

— Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

— Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

— Elle Fanning, “The Great”

— Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Comedy/Musical Series Actor

— Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

— Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

— Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

— Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

— Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

— “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix

— “Unorthodox,” Netflix

— “Normal People,” Hulu

— “Small Axe,” Amazon

— “The Undoing,” HBO

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

— Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

— Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

— Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

— Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

— Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

— Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

— Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

— Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

— Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

— Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Actress in a TV Supporting Role

— Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

— Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

— Julia Garner, “Ozark”

— Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

— Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Actor in a TV Supporting Role

— John Boyega, “Small Axe”

— Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

— Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

— Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

— Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

