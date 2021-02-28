HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – On the eve of the Golden Globe Awards, the union representing actors called on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Sunday to increase the diversity of its membership.

The statement from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists comes one week after the Los Angels Times published a report detailing the fact that none of the 87 HFPA members who vote for the annual Golden Globe Awards is Black. The report further alleged that relatively few of the 87 members write regularly for major overseas outlets, though many are paid by the HFPA to write for the HFPA website and sit on committees.

“SAG-AFTRA is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow creative industry guilds and unions, industry allies, and all inclusion advocates in calling on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to establish a more inclusive membership that truly reflects the extraordinary diversity and variety of the global media industry they purport to represent,” the statement said.

“Without inclusive membership, they miss the opportunity to truly honor creativity and excellence among a vast and dynamic global industry of talented storytellers and stories. It’s a big, diverse world and if the HFPA is to remain relevant in today’s media environment, it must fully embrace inclusion among its membership and across its operations,” it continued.

The HFPA said it is “fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV, and the artists inspiring and educating them. We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.’;’

A spokesperson for the HFPA also said the group welcomes the opportunity to meet with groups like “Time’s Up” and be part of the solution, and to meet with prospective Black members who are interested in joining the HFPA.

