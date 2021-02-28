HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles landmark Pink’s Hot Dogs reopened Monday after being closed for nearly two months due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the region.
The stand on La Brea Avenue near Melrose Avenue closed at the conclusion of business Jan. 3 “in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge,” Pink’s announced in January.
