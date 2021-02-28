CARSON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Carson.
The incident unfolded overnight at 2:30 a.m. on the 10th block of Fiesta Lane.
It was there that deputies responded to a gunshot victim call. When they arrived, they located the victim who had been shot at least once.
The man was pronounced dead. He was believed to be in his mid-30s.
The man was pronounced dead. He was believed to be in his mid-30s.

No further information was available.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.