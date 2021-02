Meet The Giltinis: LA's New Rugby Team to Open Play At Coliseum March 20Los Angeles will welcome its newest professional sports franchise next month when the L.A. Giltinis rugby team begins to play at the Coliseum.

Schröder Returns, Lakers Beat Blazers 102-93 To Snap SkidLeBron James had 28 points, Dennis Schröder added 22 in his return to the Lakers' lineup, and Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Wild Use Early Goals To Beat Kings 3-1 For 6th Straight WinThe Minnesota Wild blitzed the Los Angeles Kings with three goals in a span of just over three minutes in the first period and held on to win 3-1 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.