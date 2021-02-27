TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol is in a high-speed pursuit that started in East Los Angeles Saturday night.
The driver of the red Honda Accord was initially pulled over during a traffic stop and wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a sheriff's deputy. The driver then sped off. The driver was speeding along the shoulder of the 10 Freeway, opening doors while driving and clipping cars as it passed, police said.
The driver was in Temple City heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway by 7:51 p.m.
“These high-speed pursuits are very dangerous,” said Daron Wyatt, a retired police sergeant. “We’re seeing pursuits like this almost daily lately.”
By 7:57 p.m. the driver was on the 605 Freeway going eastbound swerving through traffic at high rates of speed.
“We have been seeing citizens getting more involved in these pursuits lately,” said Wyatt. “I haven’t seen that level of citizen involvement since the O.J. Simpson chase.”
By 8:15 p.m. the driver was in the Rancho Cucamonga area on the 215 Freeway.
At 8:31 p.m. the driver was heading southbound on the 215 Freeway in the Colton area in San Bernardino County.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)