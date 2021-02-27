CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Here is a complete list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will be presented Sunday night after 5 p.m. from Beverly Hills and New York:

Motion Picture – Drama

— “Mank”

— “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

— “The Father”

— “Nomadland”

— “Promising Young Woman”

Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

— “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

— “Hamilton”

— “Music”

— “Palm Springs”

— “The Prom”

Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

— Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

— Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

— Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

— Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

— Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”

Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

— Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

— Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

— Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

— Gary Oldman, “Mank”

— Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical

— Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

— Kate Hudson, “Music”

— Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

— Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

— Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical

— Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

— James Corden, “The Prom”

— Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

— Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

— Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Supporting Actor

— Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

— Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

— Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

— Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

— Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami.”

Supporting Actress

— Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

— Olivia Colman, “The Father”

— Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

— Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

— Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Animated Film

— “The Croods: A New Age”

— “Onward”

— “Over the Moon”

— “Soul”

— “Wolfwalkers”

Foreign Language Film

— “Another Round,” Denmark

— “La Llorona,” Guatemala/France

— “The Life Ahead,” Italy

— “Minari,” USA

— “Two of Us,” France/USA

Director

— Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

— David Fincher, “Mank”

— Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

— Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

— Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Screenplay

— Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

— Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

— Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

— Jack Fincher, “Mank”

— Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Original Score

— Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

— Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”

— James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

— Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”

— Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Original Song

— “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, Lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

— “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Music by Daniel Pemberton, Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

— “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead,” Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi

— “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami,” Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth

— “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Music and Lyrics by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq

TELEVISION

Drama Series

— “The Crown,” Netflix

— “Lovecraft Country,” HBO

— “The Mandalorian,” Disney+

— “Ozark,” Netflix

— “Ratched,” Netflix

Comedy/Musical Series

— “Emily in Paris,” Netflix

— “The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max

— “The Great,” Hulu

— “Schitt’s Creek,” PopTV

— “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+

Drama Series Actress

— Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

— Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

— Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

— Laura Linney, “Ozark”

— Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Drama Series Actor

— Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

— Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

— Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

— Al Pacino, “Hunters”

— Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Comedy/Musical Series Actress

— Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

— Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

— Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

— Elle Fanning, “The Great”

— Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Comedy/Musical Series Actor

— Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

— Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

— Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

— Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

— Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

— “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix

— “Unorthodox,” Netflix

— “Normal People,” Hulu

— “Small Axe,” Amazon

— “The Undoing,” HBO

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

— Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

— Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

— Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

— Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

— Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

— Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

— Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

— Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

— Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

— Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Actress in a TV Supporting Role

— Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

— Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

— Julia Garner, “Ozark”

— Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

— Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Actor in a TV Supporting Role

— John Boyega, “Small Axe”

— Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

— Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

— Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

— Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

