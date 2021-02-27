HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Here is a complete list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will be presented Sunday night after 5 p.m. from Beverly Hills and New York:
Motion Picture – DramaREAD MORE: High School Sports Allowed To Resume As COVID-19 Case Rates Decline In California
— “Mank”
— “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
— “The Father”
— “Nomadland”
— “Promising Young Woman”
Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
— “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
— “Hamilton”
— “Music”
— “Palm Springs”
— “The Prom”
Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
— Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
— Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
— Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
— Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
— Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”
Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
— Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
— Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
— Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
— Gary Oldman, “Mank”
— Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical
— Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
— Kate Hudson, “Music”
— Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”
— Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
— Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”
Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical
— Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
— James Corden, “The Prom”
— Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
— Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
— Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”
Supporting Actor
— Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
— Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
— Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
— Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
— Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami.”
Supporting Actress
— Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
— Olivia Colman, “The Father”
— Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
— Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
— Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Animated Film
— “The Croods: A New Age”
— “Onward”
— “Over the Moon”
— “Soul”
— “Wolfwalkers”
Foreign Language Film
— “Another Round,” Denmark
— “La Llorona,” Guatemala/France
— “The Life Ahead,” Italy
— “Minari,” USA
— “Two of Us,” France/USA
Director
— Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
— David Fincher, “Mank”
— Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
— Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
— Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
Screenplay
— Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
— Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
— Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
— Jack Fincher, “Mank”
— Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
Original Score
— Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”
— Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”
— James Newton Howard, “News of the World”READ MORE: LA County To Expand Access To Coronavirus Vaccine To More Essential Workers Starting Monday
— Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”
— Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”
Original Song
— “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, Lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
— “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Music by Daniel Pemberton, Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
— “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead,” Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi
— “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami,” Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth
— “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Music and Lyrics by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq
TELEVISION
Drama Series
— “The Crown,” Netflix
— “Lovecraft Country,” HBO
— “The Mandalorian,” Disney+
— “Ozark,” Netflix
— “Ratched,” Netflix
Comedy/Musical Series
— “Emily in Paris,” Netflix
— “The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max
— “The Great,” Hulu
— “Schitt’s Creek,” PopTV
— “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+
Drama Series Actress
— Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
— Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
— Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
— Laura Linney, “Ozark”
— Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”
Drama Series Actor
— Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
— Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
— Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
— Al Pacino, “Hunters”
— Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Comedy/Musical Series Actress
— Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
— Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
— Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
— Elle Fanning, “The Great”
— Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Comedy/Musical Series Actor
— Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
— Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
— Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
— Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
— Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
— “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix
— “Unorthodox,” Netflix
— “Normal People,” Hulu
— “Small Axe,” Amazon
— “The Undoing,” HBO
Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
— Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
— Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
— Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
— Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”
— Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
— Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”
— Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”
— Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
— Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
— Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”
Actress in a TV Supporting Role
— Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
— Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
— Julia Garner, “Ozark”
— Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
— Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”
Actor in a TV Supporting Role
— John Boyega, “Small Axe”
— Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
— Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
— Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
— Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”MORE NEWS: People Against COVID-19 Vaccine Protest At Dodger Stadium
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)