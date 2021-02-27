LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Strong winds were felt Saturday morning and were expected to continue through Sunday.
A high wind warning was expected to take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and into Sunday afternoon for various communities in the Southland, including the Santa Clarita Valley, the mountains of Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside, Santa Monica, the Inland Empire and inland Orange County. According to the warning, gusts of up to 65 mph are possible. The warning will expire Sunday afternoon.READ MORE: LA County To Expand Access To Coronavirus Vaccine To More Essential Workers Starting Monday
Similarly, gusts of up to 60 mph are expected for the San Fernando Valley, prompting a high wind watch which will take effect Saturday evening and into Sunday.READ MORE: Meet The Giltinis: LA's New Rugby Team to Open Play At Coliseum March 20
A wind advisory will also be in place Saturday evening through Sunday for Ventura County, the valleys, the Los Angeles and Orange County coasts, and the San Gabriel Valley with gusts of up to 45 mph.MORE NEWS: LA Man Accused In Instagram Modeling Scam Targeting Orange County Women
Winds will diminish Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.