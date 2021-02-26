LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is taking shots at the city’s biggest star athlete for his outspoken – and sometimes controversial – approach to politics.
Ibrahimovic – now back with AC Milan – slammed Lakers star LeBron James for speaking out on various issues, calling it a “mistake”.READ MORE: USC Study: College Education Now A Bigger Factor Than Race In Likelihood Of COVID-19 Vaccination
“[LeBron] is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football.READ MORE: Kyrie Irving Pushes For Kobe Bryant To Be On NBA Logo
He continued: “I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics. That is the first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best because it doesn’t look good.”
James hasn’t shied away from wading into politically- and racially-charged issues, most recently denouncing the U.S. Capitol riots and speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality.MORE NEWS: Buses Burn, Transformers Explode After Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Compton Pallet Yard
But while James is considered LA sports royalty, Ibrahimovic is less beloved by the city, leaving the Galaxy after winning one playoff game in his two seasons.