LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The legendary Mel’s Drive-In in West Hollywood is reopening its doors Friday morning after being closed for over a month due to the pandemic.
Mel's Drive-In located on Sunset Boulevard was forced to close in mid-January because of the COVID-19 surge.
However, it is reopening Friday, in grand fashion. Between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. it will be offering 40-cent burgers.
Mel's will have outdoor dining available.
Mel’s has four locations in the Los Angele area. Its diners in Santa Monica and Hollywood are closed, but its location in Sherman Oaks is also open.
All Southern California restaurants were forced to shutter outdoor dining in early December due to the state's stay-at-home order. It was lifted in late January.
Mel’s Sunset Boulevard store opened in 1997 in the same spot which previously belonged to the iconic coffee shop Ben Franks.