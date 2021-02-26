SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A small earthquake struck Simi Valley Friday.
The magnitude-3.2 earthquake struck at about 12:51 p.m. and was centered almost two miles east of Simi Valley in an area known as Santa Susana, according to the US Geological Survey.READ MORE: High Winds Returning To LA Area Starting Friday Afternoon
The quake rattled homes in Simi Valley and was felt through much of Ventura County and in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles County. “Did You Feel It?” responses to the USGS came in from as far south as Long Beach and north as Palmdale.READ MORE: LA Street Sweeping To Become Bi-Weekly Starting Monday Due To Pandemic, Staff Reductions
No damages or injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: USC Study: College Education Now A Bigger Factor Than Race In Likelihood Of COVID-19 Vaccination
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.