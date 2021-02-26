CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The popular Ruby’s Diner at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier is closing its doors for good Friday evening.

For a quarter-century, hungry surf city locals and tourists flocked to Ruby’s to grab a burger and shake.

The restaurant and its famous red-tiled roof sitting above the Pacific has been endlessly photographed. At 7 p.m. Friday, the oceanfront location will close forever.

Several Ruby’s Diner locations remain open throughout Orange County but city officials said the lease to the Huntington Beach location is being transferred to a new operator.

As word spread, the line at Ruby’s window grew longer and longer.

The trademark red vinyl booths indoors have been empty for months due to COVID. Yet, this

There’s not much known about this restaurant replacing the diner except for the fact that it’s expected to come here sometime this summer and the focus of the menu is seafood.