CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles Police Department, Officer Injured, South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday night following a crash in South Los Angeles.

According to police, the officer was conducting traffic control at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Trinity Street shortly before 8 p.m. following a crash. A driver who allegedly attempted to drive into the closed road struck the officer.

READ MORE: CDC Shares Distribution And Messaging Advice On Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine

The motorist involved in the crash was said to be cooperating with police, and the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 349 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Reported In Orange County