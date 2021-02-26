SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday night following a crash in South Los Angeles.

According to police, the officer was conducting traffic control at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Trinity Street shortly before 8 p.m. following a crash. A driver who allegedly attempted to drive into the closed road struck the officer.

The motorist involved in the crash was said to be cooperating with police, and the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Third time this week a law enforcement officer has been hit by a car…MLK Blvd East of the 110, LAPD officer was doing traffic control for a crash when a car hit the officer. Transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries and the driver is cooperating @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/DxM1hYrZU7

— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) February 27, 2021