LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Monday, street sweeping in the city of Los Angeles will switch from weekly to bi-weekly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff reductions, the Bureau of Street Services announced Friday.

Officials launched a notification system and map to help residents adjust to the change.

Residents can enter their address here to get notifications 24 hours before their street will be swept.

“StreetsLA has done a brilliant job in adapting during the pandemic and with staff reductions while working hard to maintain core services,” said Board of Public Works Commissioner Teresa Villegas. “Street sweeping is one of the key services for Angelenos and we appreciate the stakeholder feedback and understanding as we make modifications.”

The Bureau of Street Services said it will also send notifications to City Council offices, the Department of Transportation, neighborhood councils and through social media posts on Nextdoor and Know Your Community Platform.

“We want to thank the residents of the city, as we make these changes to the street sweeping operation,” said Bureau of Street Services, or StreetsLA, General Manager Adel Hagekhalil. “We are committed to maintaining this important service, while also giving us the opportunity to adjust in order to maximize our resources.”

Street sweeping information can also found by calling Los Angeles’ 311 call center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

