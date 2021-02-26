GLENDALE (CBSLA) — An art installation commemorating those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled Friday at the Glendale Central Library.
The piece, titled "15,000 & More: A Plethora of Light and Darkness," pays tribute to those who have died from the virus in Los Angeles County.
READ MORE: Taylor Swift Officially Cancels Tour That Was Postponed Last Year Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic
"15,000 & More: A Plethora of Light and Darkness" beautifully and heartbreakingly pays tribute to those we’ve lost to COVID-19 and reminds us that we can find hope and healing together. Thank you to Connie D.K. Lane for your stunning installation for @myglendaleLAC. pic.twitter.com/qVqvuUCWe3
— Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) February 26, 2021
Artist Connie D.K. Lane hand-folded the paper ingots in silver and gold — differentiating deaths by gender — and said the concept was based upon Chinese ancestral worship of deceased relatives and family members with a special ceremony.
L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger attended the unveiling.
"Though this past year has forced us to be distanced, our community is connected and committed and today you are seeing the fruits of that labor," she said.
The project was funded by the Arts and Culture Commission’s “Art Happens Anywhere,” COVID-19 relief initiative. More about the project can be found on the commission’s website.