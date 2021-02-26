LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following a rise in reports of hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders throughout Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is speaking out.

Garcetti said on Twitter Friday night that his office stands with the Asian American Pacific Islander community (AAPI) and will work to keep them safe.

“L.A. has zero tolerance for bigotry or racism. I am deeply disturbed by both the rise in hate crimes directed at our Asian American Pacific Islander neighbors… I want to send a clear message: to our AAPI communities, we stand with you, we will do everything in our power to protect you from these senseless attacks. To all those who would perpetrate violence against our fellow Angelenos, you will be held accountable for your actions.”

The message from Garcetti comes after a series of incidents throughout the state and the L.A. area that appear to be rooted in anti-Asian American views, including racist comments, harassment, vandalism, and even death.

The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council says since the pandemic began, 250 hate incidents and hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported in Los Angeles County alone, but they believe there are many more that have gone unreported.

Since the pandemic began, Asian American hate incidents in California have risen by 115% in Los Angeles County, 150% in San Jose, and 200% in Orange County, studies show.

Anyone who sees or experiences a hate crime is encouraged to report the incident to their local authorities.