LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD is asking for help to identify a driver and his passengers who took off after a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles.

The crash happened Wednesday at about noon. Police say a car ran a red light at high speed while going west on 88th Place in South Los Angeles and crashed into another vehicle going north on Main Street. The impact of the crash sent the suspect vehicle into a pedestrian who was crossing the street on Main Street.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. An age or gender of the pedestrian was not released, and police are withholding the identity of the pedestrian pending notification of their family.

The LAPD says the people in the suspect vehicle abandoned and ran from the scene on foot. It’s not clear how many people were in the vehicle, and they did not stop or try to help the pedestrian, according to police.

Police have identified three Hispanic men wanted in the crash. The suspected driver wore a green “Los Angeles” shirt and gray shorts. One of the passengers wore an orange shirt and black pants with white stripes along the sides, and another wore a green vest, gray shirt, black pants and dark shoes with white soles.

A $50,000 reward is available for information about this hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information can contact detectives Daniel Ramirez or Ryan Moreno of the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.