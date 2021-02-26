LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 265 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 289,450 cases and 3,767 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 270,693 had recovered.READ MORE: CDC Shares Distribution And Messaging Advice On Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine
There were 361 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, 96 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
As of Thursday, Riverside County reported it had administered 475,623 vaccine doses.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 743 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 110 additional fatalities after not reporting case data on Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 286,077 cases and 2,783 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 280,235 had recovered.
There were 352 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, 91 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.READ MORE: 349 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Reported In Orange County
As of Friday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 344,361 people, including 140,784 first doses and 102,125 second doses to county residents.
Ventura County health officials reported 240 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 77,256 cases and 844 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 75,454 had recovered.
There were 131 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 31 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
As of Friday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 180,124 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 127,282 first doses and 52,842 second doses.MORE NEWS: LAPD Officer Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries Following South LA Crash
As of Friday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,467,955 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,461,504 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,124,715 tests.