SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A caretaker at a Santa Ana senior living facility has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 87-year-old woman with dementia.

Juan Sandoval, 33, of Orange, was arrested Thursday at the Sunflower Gardens Senior Living Facility, where Santa Ana police say he has been working for the past three years.

According to police, Sandoval took the elderly woman as she walked down a hallway and into a bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her. Another caretaker walking by the open door to the room interrupted the sexual assault, and Sandoval got dressed and left the room, police said.

The witness immediately reported the incident to a supervisor, who contacted police. Santa Ana police say Sandoval was still working at the facility when officers arrived and arrested him.

Detectives went to the facility and interviewed more than 40 residents, but did not identify any other victims. However, police noted that all the residents of the facility have some form of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Sandoval was booked on charges of rape, elder abuse, and kidnapping with intent to commit rape and is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with more information about Sandoval or any additional victims can contact Santa Ana police Detective Corona at (714) 245-8343 or via email at GCorona@santa-ana.org.