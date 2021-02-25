LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tiger Woods has been moved to a different Los Angeles hospital following his rollover crash, sources said Thursday.
Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after he underwent
surgeries on his right leg and ankle at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to CBS News.
Investigators say Woods has no memory of the crash Tuesday that shattered his right leg, ankle and foot.
Authorities have said Woods did not appear impaired at the scene, and L.A.
County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said criminal charges related to the crash were unlikely.
“We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash,” Villanueva said Wednesday. “This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime. They do happen unfortunately.”