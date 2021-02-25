NORWALK (CBSLA) – Full overnight closures for construction on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway will take place in the Norwalk area Thursday evening, Friday morning, and next week.

North and southbound lane closures, which began February 21 between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and Norwalk Boulevard, will take place Thursday and Friday between 11 p.m. or midnight and 5 a.m., according to Caltrans.

One side of the freeway will also be closed overnight between Monday and next Thursday.

Road work “to grind, stripe and shift traffic lanes” will take place during the shutdowns, according to Caltrans.

Closures on Thursday and Friday initially included only northbound lanes, but Caltrans announced on Thursday the southbound lanes would also be closed overnight.

The remaining shutdowns are as follows:

– Thursday and Friday: Northbound Interstate 5 will be closed between Norwalk Boulevard and Interstate 605 from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed between Interstate 605 and Norwalk Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.; I-605 connectors to southbound I-5 will be closed at 10 p.m.

– Monday through next Thursday: Northbound Interstate 5 will be closed between Norwalk Boulevard and Interstate 605 from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m

Drivers could find an alternate route on the southbound Santa Ana Freeway to the Long Beach (710) Freeway, then east on Artesia Boulevard, and back onto the Santa Ana Freeway. Those traveling north would reverse the order.

Drivers going southbound on the Santa Ana Freeway could also exit at the San Gabriel River Freeway, then take Imperial Highway east back to the Santa Ana Freeway.

Those traveling north could exit at Norwalk Boulevard, turn left onto Imperial Highway, then take the San Gabriel River Freeway to the Santa Ana Freeway.

