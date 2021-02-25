LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds battering parts of the Los Angeles area Thursday were expected to calm by late afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas saw gusts as high as 85 mph Thursday morning, while some coastal areas were hit with 55 mph winds.

“By late afternoon and this evening, the winds are expected to diminish quite a bit,” the NWS said.

A high wind warning that was in effect until 3 p.m. across most of the region was lifted at noon and replaced with a less-serious wind advisory.

The advisory was in place until 6 p.m. for most of the Los Angeles area, but only until 3 p.m. in the coastal area, which stretches into downtown Los Angeles.

Forecasters said affected areas could still see winds of 20 to 35 mph Thursday afternoon, with gusts up to 55 mph.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” according to the NWS. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Forecasters also warned that the 5 and 14 freeways could be particularly affected, along with mountain roads such as Malibu Canyon, Topanga and Decker Canyon, as well as multiple freeways in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department advised residents to download an evacuation plan at http://fire.lacounty.gov/rsg/, although though no fire warnings were issued.

