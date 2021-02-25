COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — The iconic Randy’s Donuts sign has appeared at its newest home in Orange County.
On Thursday, workers carefully hoisted the giant donut onto the shop's newest location on Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa.
The donut is 25 feet tall and weighs 15,000 pounds.
Randy's president says the sign helps draw customers, but it's the quality that keeps them coming.
“What we like to say is people come to see the sign, but they come back for the donuts,” said Randy’s Donuts president Mark Kelegian.
The new store marks the first Randy’s location in Orange County.
The new store marks the first Randy's location in Orange County.

It will have a drive-thru and is scheduled to open on March 9.