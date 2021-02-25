Stretch Of 5 Freeway In Norwalk Area To Close During Construction Full overnight closures for construction on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway will take place in the Norwalk area Thursday evening, Friday morning, and next week.

People Making A Difference: Nonprofit Connects Artists With Those In NeedFrom fashion and film to movement and music, art comes in many different forms and can reach people in infinite ways. And one nonprofit is tapping into those outlets of expression to help those in need.