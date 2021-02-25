LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — From fashion and film to movement and music, art comes in many different forms and can reach people in infinite ways. And one nonprofit is tapping into those outlets of expression to help those in need.

“If you believe in art, then you believe in the infinite power of creativity,” Jennifer Howell, founder of the The Art of Elysium, said.

Howell started The Art of Elysium in 1997 in an effort to make sure that no child goes through treatment alone. Now, the organization reaches more than 30,000 people every year.

“We differ from a lot of groups out there,” Howell said. “We connect artists to communities of need, and those artists are musicians, actors, writers, sculptors, photographers, literally any artist who comes forward and says, ‘I have this creative gift that I would like to share to inspire someone in need.’ We connect them to the communities we serve.”

Offering 110 different community programs each month, Elysium carefully pairs artists and disciplines with the children in need. And the impact on artists is often as great as it is for the children.

“Every time I would walk out of the hospital with the artists, they would tell me their experience and then they would go write a song based on that, or go to an audition inspired and filled up with giving back and connecting through their God-given ability,” Howell said.

Artists helping children helping artists. The Art of Elysium is making a difference with creativity and hope.

“If you give someone the ability to create, they can transcend whatever they’re in,” Howell said. “If they’re sitting in a hospital bed and they’re writing a play and that moment, they’re not remembering they have cancer, they’re remembering writing. So those moments coming together and creating with another human being, that can transcend any situation we face.”

Find out more about The Art of Elysium on the nonprofit’s website.