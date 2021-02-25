CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nine-time NBA All-Star and Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook announced Wednesday he is founding a new charter school in his hometown.

The 32-year-old said he is launching the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy in South L.A., a middle and high school, grades 6-12.

“I plan on making sure that you guys, future kids, come in, have access to all the resources you need to be successful,” Westbrook said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

The academy is being co-launched by Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation and the education nonprofit group LA Promise Fund.

Westbrook grew up in Long Beach and spent one season at UCLA before going to the NBA. He is currently a member of the Washington Wizards.

The academy will deliver “world-class education to South L.A. youth grades 6 through 12 while simultaneously developing academic achievers, athletes and activists committed to social change,” The Why Not? Foundation said in a statement. “The Academy is a community hub that offers students a safe and personalized learning environment and engages parents as partners in their children’s education.”

It’s unclear exactly when it will open or where it will be located.