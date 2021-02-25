LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded while walking dogs on a Hollywood street Wednesday night, and two French bulldogs were then stolen.

The shooting occurred at 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just off Sunset Boulevard.

A 30-year-old man was walking several dogs when two suspects got out of a car and approached him, Los Angeles police said. After an altercation, the suspects opened fire on him.

They then stole two French bulldogs and fled in a car.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, police said. His condition Thursday morning was unknown.

Neighbors told CBSLA the dogs may have belonged to a celebrity, and the victim may have been a dog walker. However, police at the scene were still unsure on the details.

“There’s no indication of that yet, we’re not even sure where he (the victim) lives,” LAPD Sgt. Thomas Willers told reporters Wednesday night.

“We haven’t been able to confirm whether the victim owned the dogs or whether he was walking the dogs on behalf of somebody,” Willers added.

The suspects are believed to have sped away northbound on Sierra Bonita, towards Hollywood Boulevard.

Investigators are canvassing the area for security cameras which may shed light on the crime. There’s still no word on whether the man was specifically targeted or what the motive may have been.