LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lawyers for former congresswoman Katie Hill and her ex-husband told a Los Angeles judge they are close to settling her allegations of harassment and years of abuse, which led her to obtain a temporary restraining order against him in December.

On December 8, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Anne Richardson ordered Hill’s ex, Kenneth Heslep, to stay at least 100 yards away from her, along with her mother and sister.

A hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26 on whether the order should be extended, but lawyers on both sides said at that time that they were trying to resolve the issues without the need for a trial.

Attorneys later said they had nearly resolved the issues and asked for another week to finalize their agreement. The judge set another hearing for March 2.

Also in December, Hill filed court papers against Heslep for allegedly releasing unauthorized nude images of her for publication.

The Daily Mail published nude photos of Hill in 2019 taken by her former spouse, according to the former congresswoman’s still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, which alleges state Civil Code violations and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Hill, 33, resigned her seat in 2019 after the nude photos of her were published and news emerged that she had a three-way relationship with her husband and a campaign staffer. She was also accused of having an affair with a member of her congressional staff.

Speaking in Congress in 2019, she decried a “misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse, this time with the entire country watching.”

The ex-couple officially divorced in October.

