RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The family of a Rubidoux man who was shot and killed last year outside a hotel in Riverside is pleading for help Thursday in catching his killer.
Grant Leggette Sr., 57, was at a Valentine's Day celebration at a Marriott hotel on Market Street on Feb. 14, 2020 when he was shot several times while going out to his parked car. Even with a $10,000 reward for information in the case approved by the Riverside City Council, the killer remains at large.
"Losing Grant has left a gaping, gaping wound in our family, in our church, and in every aspect of our living," his mother, Marie, said.
Leggette — who was described as a family-oriented man that was generous with his skills as a handyman and an elder at the Life Church of God in Christ in Jurupa Valley – left behind a wife, four children and several grandchildren. They made a public plea Thursday for help in generating new leads in the case.
Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105 or via email at atillett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7138 or via email at kbeler@riversideca.gov.