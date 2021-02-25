LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday. San Bernardino County did not report case data due to problems accessing the state database.
Riverside County health officials reported 225 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 289,185 cases and 3,749 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 269,284 had recovered.
There were 381 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 102 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, Riverside County reported it had administered 452,917 vaccine doses.
San Bernardino County health officials did not report new case, death, recovery or testing numbers due to a problem accessing the state’s database, but said hospitalizations continued to fall.
There were 371 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 102 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.
As of Thursday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 333,391 people, including 138,594 first doses and 97,741 second doses to county residents.
Ventura County health officials reported 142 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 77,016 cases and 834 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 74,974 had recovered.
There were 133 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 35 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Wednesday, but a slight uptick in ICU admissions.
As of Wednesday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 168,977 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 119,523 first doses and 49,454 second doses.
As of Thursday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,456,070 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,118,714 tests.