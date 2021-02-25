GARDENA (CBSLA) – It was a chaotic scene for shoppers after a suspect shot and wounded a man during a fight inside a Target store in Gardena Wednesday night. The suspect escaped.

The shooting occurred at around 10 p.m. at a Target store located at 2169 W. Redondo Beach Blvd.

According to Gardena police, two men were in a heated argument that turned into a physical fight. One of them then pulled out a handgun and shot the other man twice.

“Everyone was panicking and running around,” witness John Yeressian told CBSLA. “People didn’t know if the gunman was inside or outside, or which way they were going. So everyone was just scared and just ducking.”

The suspect ran from the store and remains at large Thursday morning, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was not disclosed.

There was no word on whether the two men knew each other prior to the shooting or what may have sparked the argument.

Police said the suspect was described as Hispanic, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, with dark hair and wearing dark clothes. No surveillance images from inside the store were immediately released.