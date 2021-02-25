FONTANA (CBSLA) – A fire broke out early Thursday morning amid powerful winds in the San Bernardino County community of Bloomington, destroying at least two homes.
The three-alarm fire was reported at 12:23 a.m. in the area of Tamarind and Santa Ana avenues.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find one home with heavy flames, and the fire spreading towards nearby brush and homes.
Two homes have been destroyed and a third is heavily damaged, the fire department said. At least two acres of vegetation have burned.
Footage from the scene showed a man hosing down RV’s in an effort to save a property.
Crews contended with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, the fire department said. As of 4:45 a.m., they remained on scene mopping up and looking for hot spots.
There were no injuries. The cause was unknown and under investigation.