LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two workers are in critical condition after an apparent explosion involving electrical equipment in the loading dock of the Los Angeles World Trade Center in downtown.
Witnesses reported an explosion, which apparently involved electrical equipment, at about 9:15 a.m. at 360 S. Flower Street. Two men were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Sign indicates the reported explosion happened at the loading dock for the Los Angeles World Trade Center pic.twitter.com/UKjv1DFvlG
— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) February 25, 2021
The men were private contractors, and not public utility employees, according to the LAFD.
There were no other injuries reported.
The LADWP was on the scene to help firefighters in de-energizing electrical equipment.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.