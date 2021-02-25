LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least two people were killed and another three critically injured in a crash in the Vermont-Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred sometime before 5:20 a.m. in the 400 block of West Century Boulevard, near Figueroa Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find two people dead at the scene. They were not immediately identified.
Another three people were rushed to local hospitals, all in critical condition.
There was no immediate information on the circumstances of the crash or what may have caused it.