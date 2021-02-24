VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County Wednesday announced that it had expanded vaccine eligibility to include school employees.
"A fully functioning school system is one of the keys to getting our lives back to normal," Dr. Cesar Morales, deputy superintendent for the Ventura County Office of Education, said. "The sooner we can get school employees vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to bring all of our students back to the classroom."
The county said its goal was to provide all school employees with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, "significantly sooner than had originally been anticipated."
Officials said the county would be working with local healthcare providers to administer vaccinations in addition to using the county’s existing vaccination sites — though specifics were still being finalized.
All school employees can make vaccination appointments on the county's website and should receive more information from their school administrators, the county said. They will need to show proof of employment, like a pay stub, in order to receive a vaccination.
Relatives of school employees are school volunteers are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.