LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A member of UCLA’s cross country and track and field teams has been dismissed over a video which surfaced showing him using racist and homophobic language.

Senior runner Chris Weiland was dismissed, the school confirmed Monday.

When the video first surfaced several months ago, he was initially suspended, according to UCLA Track and Field Director Avery Anderson.

“When first learning of this a few months ago, I was disgusted and immediately suspended him indefinitely from the team,” Anderson said in a statement. “Even in my disgust, as a coach, my intentions are always to lead and educate and make the change happen that I want to see in the world. I can talk about changing the world, or I can put in the work to do so. and that is what I have done over the last few months with this individual.

Weiland was reinstated in January, but after protest from teammates, he was officially dismissed.

“In January, I decided to reinstate him to the team. However, after team members and the athletic community expressed concern, it became clear that his continued involvement with the team is incompatible with the culture of mutual support and respect we’re fostering. I know realize that the decision to reinstate him was not the right decision, and that the action today is best for the well-being of our team.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, a 4 ½ minute cell video posted to the Instagram account “ucla_is_racist” is of Weiland in a car using homophobic slurs.

The account also posted text messages purportedly from Weiland in which he used racist slurs, the Times reports.

The video was shot before Weiland enrolled at UCLA in the fall of 2019, the Times said.

Weiland is from Rancho Cucamonga. He spent one season at Cal State San Marcos two more at Mt. San Antonio College before transferring to UCLA in 2019.