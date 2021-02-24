VENTURA (CBSLA) — A church volunteer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting three teenage girls, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Isaias "Carlos" Vasquez was initially arrested by the Oxnard Police Department Feb. 15 on suspicion of rape of an unconscious person, after a 14-year-old girl reported that he had sexually assaulted her at a motel after luring her to the location under the pretense of a cleaning job. He was released Feb. 17 on $100,000 bond.
On Feb. 18, sheriff’s detectives arrested Vasquez on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts after another 14-year-old girl said Vasquez sexually assaulted her while in a car in the unincorporated area of Ojai. He was booked back into the Ventura County Jail.
On Feb. 20, police detectives contacted Vasquez at the jail and arrested him on suspicion of rape after a 17-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her at an unknown motel — also under the pretense of a cleaning job.
According to authorities, Vasquez met the three girls while volunteering at Iglesia Pentecostes Un Nuevo Florecer, located in the 3000 block of Nyeland Avenue in the unincorporated area of Oxnard.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims and ask that anyone with information about Vasquez or the cases contact sheriff's Det. Rosalio Cobian at 805-384-4723 or police Det. Kevin Adair at 805-385-7663
Vasquez remains in custody and his bail has been set at $1.1 million. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.