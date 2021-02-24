LA County To Review Steep Stretch Of Road Where Tiger Woods Crashed Described As Dangerous: ‘We Go Through Brakes A Lot’Los Angeles County will conduct a safety review of the curvy stretch of road in Rancho Palos Verdes where golfer Tiger Woods crashed and was seriously injured.

Youth Sports Get Green Light To Resume In Los Angeles, Orange CountiesWith the adjusted daily case rate of coronavirus falling behind the necessary thresholds in both counties, high school sports that were banned during the pandemic – like football and basketball – can now resume under new guidelines.

Pau Gasol Back With Barcelona, With An Eye Toward The Summer OlympicsGasol, 40, has been out of the NBA since March of 2019 due to a foot injury. But he’s ready to come back to the court, and will do so in Spain to play for Barcelona through the end of June.