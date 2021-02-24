LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday urged property owners to sign up for the city’s Lease-Up program, which matches landlords with tenants who need a home, with rent guaranteed by the government.
"For property owners, it's a dream come true. That rent is guaranteed to come to you each month without having to hit anybody up for it, without anybody missing a month," Garcetti said.
The program has added 1,200 homes since November, according to Garcetti.
People can sign up for the program here.
