SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Former state Sen. John Moorlach, a candidate for the Second District seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, is putting a pause on his campaign for another term on the board as he recovers from COVID-19. Moorlach said he tested positive on Monday.

“I have a slight headache, sore throat, and Monday night I couldn’t sleep very well,” he said.

Moorlach, however, was still planning on making fundraising calls from his home.

“I still need to keep moving, raising money for mailers and social media and all the rest,” Moorlach said. “I can still do some things on Zoom. But it all depends on how I feel.”

Moorlach said his wife has also been infected. Moorlach, who turned 65 in December, had not yet gotten vaccinated.

“I didn’t want to cut in line,” he said. “I have friends in their 70’s and 80’s waiting to get their shot. So I was politely waiting.”

Moorlach said he had been diligent about following all of the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing and was “perplexed as to where the contact has been.”

Orange County Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker said in an announcement that Moorlach has “mild symptoms and remains in high spirits. For the safety of his staff and volunteers, he will continue to lead his campaign remotely.”

The special election to fill the Orange County board seat is set for March 9.

The other candidates in the race are Newport Beach City Councilman Kevin Muldoon and Fountain Valley Mayor Michael Vo, both Republicans like Moorlach, and Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley and tax attorney Janet Rappaport, who are Democrats.

