VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — An unarmed missile launched successfully from Vandenberg Air Force Base overnight, the first test from the base of the year.
The operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile took place at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday night.
“The first launch of the year demonstrates our ability to provide safe, secure range operations to our launch partners while maintaining a continuous state of readiness,” Col. Joseph Tringe, 30th Space Wing individual mobilization augmentee to the commander, said in a statement.
The last missile test at the base took place last October.