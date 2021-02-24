CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — An unarmed missile launched successfully from Vandenberg Air Force Base overnight, the first test from the base of the year.

(credit: Chris Okula/U.S. Space Force)

The operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile took place at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday night.

“The first launch of the year demonstrates our ability to provide safe, secure range operations to our launch partners while maintaining a continuous state of readiness,” Col. Joseph Tringe, 30th Space Wing individual mobilization augmentee to the commander, said in a statement.

The last missile test at the base took place last October.