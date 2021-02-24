LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 419 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 288,960 cases and 3,707 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 268,360 had recovered.
There were 406 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, 116 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an overall decrease in hospitalizations, but a slight uptick in ICU admissions from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported it had administered 440,223 vaccine doses.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 253 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 285,334 cases and 2,673 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 280,235 had recovered.
There were 414 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 113 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 324,123 people, including 139,323 first doses and 92,746 second doses to county residents.
Ventura County health officials reported 159 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 76,874 cases and 820 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 74,974 had recovered.
There were 135 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 33 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Tuesday, but a slight uptick in ICU admissions.
As of Wednesday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 168,977 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 119,523 first doses and 49,454 second doses.
As of Wednesday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,447,506 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,441,718 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,113,045 tests.