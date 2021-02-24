LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrities and athletes took to Twitter on Tuesday to send Tiger Woods their well wishes after the famed golfer suffered major leg injuries in a rollover crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes area.
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. when sheriff's officials responded to a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and the Rancho Palos Verdes, according to an LASD statement.
Jada Pinkett Smith said “Prayers up for the GOAT Tiger Woods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!and fellow athletes shared their thoughts and prayers for the golfer.”
Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021
Singers Cher and Jake Owen also shared a message on Twitter after hearing the news.
Saying prayers For
Tiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼
— Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021
My ❤️ goes out to @TigerWoods … praying for ya man. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 23, 2021
Meanwhile, athletes like OJ Simpson, Alex Rodriguez, Magic Johnson, Michael Phelps, and Stephen Curry sent their prayers to Woods.
Prayers are with you @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/03VISwaTVi
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 23, 2021
Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.
Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO
— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021
Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021
Prayers for @TigerWoods …🙏🙏🙏
— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) February 23, 2021
Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021
Fellow professional golfers Justin Rose and Ian Poulter also sent messages to their friend.
. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend.
— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021
Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼
— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021
Basketball player Isaiah Thomas said, “Prayers up Tiger Woods.”
Prayers up @TigerWoods 🙏🏾
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 23, 2021
CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill says the 15-time major champion with 82 career PGA Tour wins was shooting a documentary for Golf Digest with Dwayne Wade and David Spade prior to Tuesday’s crash.
Earlier Tuesday, Spade posted a photo on social media thanking Woods for a golf lesson.
Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU
— David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021
"Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He's not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener", Spade wrote.
Woods has been recovering from a fifth microdiscectomy surgery on his back with hopes of playing professionally later this year.