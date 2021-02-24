BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Burbank City Council Tuesday unanimously voted to take legal action against Tinhorn Flats in an effort to close the restaurant.
"The city is acting as expeditiously as possible within the confines of the court system," the city said in a statement.
The latest escalation follows the business’ refusal to close after the city revoked its operating license for violating both Los Angeles County health orders and the Burbank Municipal Code.
Tinhorn Flats responded to that vote early Tuesday morning on Instagram by writing, "WILL NOT COMPLY. OPEN 12 NOON TOMORROW."
The popular sports bar, located at 2623 W. Magnolia Blvd., had its health permit suspended by the L.A. County Department of Public Health in December for violating health officer orders and allegedly allowing outdoor dining.
On Monday, an attorney for the restaurant said that the business has always been in compliance with health orders and does not provide indoor dining or have its staff serve anyone in their outdoor patio.
City officials said the specifics of the action and the defendants would be released once the civil suit is filed in court.