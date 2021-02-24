SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 23-year-old transient was charged Wednesday with molesting a woman in a business.
Bret Wade Bishop is accused of walking into a business at 1319 N. Main St. in Santa Ana on Monday and allegedly knocking a woman working there to the floor and groping her breasts, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.
A security guard chased him out, but he returned later and knocked her down again and ripped her blouse as he groped her breasts again, Bertagna said.
Bishop ran away, but the security guard called police and officers arriving at the scene detained the suspect and the victim identified him as her attacker, Bertagna said.
Bishop is charged with single felony counts each of sexual battery, assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, false imprisonment, and burglary.
Bishop’s arraignment in the jail courtroom on Wednesday was rescheduled for March 12.