ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Two men were fatally shot Wednesday night in the unincorporated community of Rowland Heights near the city of Industry.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Villa Clara Street, near Fullerton Road, at about 7:50 p.m. Both victims, who were not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither a motive for the shooting nor a description of any suspects were immediately available.
