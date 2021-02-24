CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Two men were fatally shot Wednesday night in the unincorporated community of Rowland Heights near the city of Industry.

Two men were found fatally shot at a home in Rowland Heights. (CBSLA)

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Villa Clara Street, near Fullerton Road, at about 7:50 p.m. Both victims, who were not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither a motive for the shooting nor a description of any suspects were immediately available.

