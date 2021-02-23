CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Orange County, Unidentified Woman, Westminster Police Department, Woman Found

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — The Westminster Police Department Tuesday was asking for the public’s help identifying an elderly woman found wandering on foot in the 5900 block of Iroquois Road.

According to police, the woman appeared confused and was unable to provide her place of residence.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or place of residence was asked to call Westminster PD dispatch at 714-548-3212.