WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — The Westminster Police Department Tuesday was asking for the public’s help identifying an elderly woman found wandering on foot in the 5900 block of Iroquois Road.
An elderly female was found wandering on foot in the 5900 block of Iroquois Rd. She appeared confused & was unable to provide her place of residence. If any members of the public know her identity or place of residence, please contact WPD Dispatch at 714-548-3212. pic.twitter.com/jDiOnCu925
— Westminster PD (CA) (@WestminsterPDCA) February 24, 2021
According to police, the woman appeared confused and was unable to provide her place of residence.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or place of residence was asked to call Westminster PD dispatch at 714-548-3212.