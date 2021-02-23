LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of a man and woman in a Lake Forest home Tuesday morning.

The stabbing, involving a kitchen knife, was reported at 7:30 a.m. in the 70 block of Rue Fontaine in the Foothill Ranch area.

The victims, a 69-year-old woman and 31-year-old man believed to be family members, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dennis Breckner said. They are expected to survive.

The suspect escaped. However, deputies set up a perimeter in the Foothill Ranch area. He was later spotted in the Rancho Santa Margarita area by a motorcycle deputy, Breckner said, and arrested.

It’s unknown if the suspect had the weapon with him when he was apprehended.

The relationship between the victims and the suspect was unknown. However, it’s believed that all three knew each other.

“As of this point we’re not sure of the relationship between the victims and the suspect, but it does appear they knew each other,” Breckner told CBSLA.

A motive for the stabbing was also not known, Breckner added.