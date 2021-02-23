INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Despite the steady stream of cars Monday at The Forum, one of five Los Angeles County COVID-19 vaccination super sites, for many it was just another day of searching for an appointment.

“Well I was passing by and saw that it was a crowd, so I said let me stop to see if I can get the vaccination,” Betty Knight, a Hawthorne resident, said.

Knight, who was trying to get her first dose of the vaccine, was turned away because she didn’t have an appointment.

“They say my age group has to be careful, so I can’t just overlook what they’re stating now,” she said.

But Knight, like many seniors, feels left out of the shuffle as L.A. County plans to expand eligibility next week to workers in the food industry and education system — meaning even more competition for the county’s limited supply.

“This remains a huge issue for everyone,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “In times of scarcity, unfortunately people end up having to compete for these doses.”

Private pharmacies are also vaccinating for COVID-19. Some are following county guidelines for administering doses, but others are allowing educators to make appointments — creating even more confusion.

“They do work with their federal partnerships, and they work with their chains,” Ferrer said.

She made it clear Monday that nobody was doing anything wrong, saying the more people vaccinated the better.

“It is great that lots of people want to get vaccinated, and for public health folks the most important thing is that the vaccine does get into the arms of folks,” Ferrer said.

And the county is giving a boost to those looking for their first shot. From Thursday through Sunday, The Forum will be offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for first doses only — getting those eligible one step closer to being able to do thing things that matter the most.

“I’m so happy to get it over with,” Angelina Garcia, a Westchester resident, said. “Actually go hug our grandsons.”

And though the Forum will be administering first doses later in the week, other super sites run by the county and the city will still be prioritizing second doses.