SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A new free coronavirus testing kiosk opened on Tuesday at the Battleship USS Iowa, which is docked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.
“This new free testing kiosk at the USS Iowa is going to be a quick, accessible way for dockworkers and harbor area residents to get tested and get results quickly,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn.
The kiosk at 250 S. Harbor Blvd. will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-5 p.m with the capacity for 500 PCR tests per day.
Walk-ins are welcomed at the kiosk but appointments can also be scheduled at the website for Fulgent Genomics Laboratories, but appointments may also be scheduled at la.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- L.A. County residents can call 2-1-1
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
For information about how to get a free coronavirus test in L.A. County, visit https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.
Details about vaccine distribution can be found here.
